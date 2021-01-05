PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur snapped together as they step out in the city

Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen in the 2013 movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Meanwhile, check out their latest pictures.

It was back in 2013 when and Aditya Roy Kapur featured together in the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Both the actors were appreciated for their performances in the romantic comedy. Whenever one talks about the movie that also featured and Kalki Koechlin, one cannot stop thinking about the great camaraderie shared by Ranbir and Aditya. Both of them share a good bond in real life too and we have got multiple instances to prove the same.

As we speak of this, Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya have been snapped by the paparazzi sometime back. Both of them can be seen seated in a car while heading towards an unknown destination which we figure might be the airport. Aditya who is seated at the front dons a white sleeveless t-shirt and has his face masked up. His pal Ranbir, on the other hand, is wearing a printed grey t-shirt and is seated at the back. Both the actors are also seen twinning in beanie caps!

Check out the pictures below:

Ranbir Kapoor returned from Ranthambore a few days back after having celebrated New Year there. He will soon be seen in Brahmastra co-starring , Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles. It has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by . Apart from that, he will also be seen in Shamshera and the recently announced Animal. Talking about Aditya Roy Kapur, he will next be seen alongside Sanjana Sanghi in Om: The Battle Within.

