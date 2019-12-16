PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt return to bay after shooting for Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are working on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, have returned to Mumbai after the Varanasi schedule of the movie.

and are one of the most sought after couples in B-town and are always under the spotlight. The duo has been creating a lot of buzz in the town not only because of their love affair but also for their first on-screen collaboration. Ranbir and Alia will be seen romancing each other in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming fantasy drama Brahmastra and the two are busy completing the shooting for the movie as of now. Recently, they were seen shooting on the Varanasi Ghats.

And while a video from the sets has gone viral on social media, the love birds have finally returned to the bay post their shooting schedule. Ranbir and Alia were spotted at the airport together this morning. Dressed in a grey t-shirt, denims and white coloured half-sleeve winter jacket, Ranbir exudes charm in her casual wear. He completed his airport look with a blue cap and fawn coloured leather casual high neck shoes. On the other hand, Alia looked stunning in her beige coloured ankle-length dress which she had paired with brown boots. She was also carrying a black and red handbag.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pics from airport:

Talking about Brahmastra, the fantasy drama will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna in the lead role. The movie, which was slated to release in Summer 2020 has been postponed as of now owing to the VFX work. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in YRF’s Shamshera.

