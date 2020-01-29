PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor flash beaming smiles as they visit Luv Ranjan's residence

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have been recently snapped by the shutterbugs as they paid a visit to filmmaker Luv Ranjan's residence. Check out their pictures.

Two of the most promising stars of the Bollywood film industry, and have been recently snapped by the paparazzi while paying a visit to filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s residence which has definitely raised eyebrows. We all know how the Pyaar Ka Punchnama director is soaring high in terms of popularity because of the continuous success of his projects since last year. So, there are chances that the two actors are in talks with him for some new project!

Coming back to Shraddha and Ranbir, the two of them have been spotted by the shutterbugs in their respective cars as they headed for the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director’s residence. Shraddha has been spotted sporting a gingham print shirt and talking to someone over the phone. Ranbir Kapoor was at his quirky best as usual as he teased the paparazzi with a few friendly gestures. The Brahmastra actor was seen wearing a blue shirt.

Check out the pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor below:

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for two of his upcoming projects namely Brahmastra and Shamshera. He will be seen alongside ladylove , Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in Brahmastra backed by . Ranbir will star along with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in Aditya Chopra’s Shamshera. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor’s latest movie Street Dancer 3D co – starring was released on January 24, 2020 and is receiving humongous response from the audiences. She will be next seen opposite Tiger Shroff in the Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

