PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor ends his Sunday on a healthy note as he goes out cycling in the city

Ranbir Kapoor has been recently clicked by the paparazzi as he headed out in the city cycling with his mask on. Check out the pictures.
The Coronavirus pandemic has adversely hit the entire world including India where people’s livelihoods, health, and career are affected because of it. However, the fight is still going on and as a part of the same, the government authorities had announced the ‘unlock’ phase sometime back. Under this, some lockdown restrictions have eased down. In the midst of all this, some of our beloved Bollywood celebrities have also resumed their work while a few others have been spotted on the streets of Mumbai.

Ranbir Kapoor has been snapped by the shutterbugs this Sunday as the actor headed out cycling in the city. The actor is seen wearing a blue t-shirt with full sleeves and black lowers in the pictures. He teams up his outfit with a pair of red and black sports shoes. Ranbir also has his mask on and is seen wearing a black beanie cap. He surely is shelling out some fitness motivation here, isn’t he?

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has some interesting projects lined up in his pipeline. The actor will be collaborating with Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Nagarjuna Akkineni for Brahmastra that has been produced by Karan Johar and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. He will then be seen in the movie Shamshera co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. The action-adventure drama has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is directed by Karan Malhotra.  

