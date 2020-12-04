PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor exudes charm in casual OOTD as he switches on work mode and heads to YRF studio

Ranbir Kapoor was snapped today as he headed to YRF studio in Mumbai. The Shamshera actor recently had returned from Dubai after a short break.

Actor has been spending time at home post his return from Dubai recently. However, on Friday, it seemed that he had turned his work mode back on as he was seen heading to YRF studios in Mumbai. The actor recently headed to Dubai for a short break and photos of him posing with fans as he stepped out there went viral on social media. However, amid all this, the actor has been following the safety norms and is always seen sporting different masks.

Today, in the afternoon, Ranbir was snapped by the paparazzi as he headed to YRF studios for work. Ranbir is a part of their production, Shamshera. In the photos, Ranbir is seen clad in a pink shirt with blue denim and white sneakers. Along with it, he is seen sporting a grey mask and blue cap. The Shamshera star could be seen sporting a cool watch and as he got off the car, he headed inside the studios for work.

The actor obliged the paparazzi and acknowledged them from a distance before heading inside. His casual look, once again, will leave his fans in awe.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's photos:

Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in Sanju in 2018 and since then, fans have been waiting to see him back on the screen. The handsome star has a couple of films lined up including Brahmastra with ladylove . The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by . The release date was earlier announced to be December 4, 2020. However, due to COVID 19 pandemic, the remaining shoot was stalled. Besides this, Ranbir has Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. He also will start shooting with for Luv Ranjan's film.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

