PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor exudes charm in a cool and casual avatar as he gets clicked in the city

The Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor got clicked by the shutterbugs as he stepped out in the city looking cool in his casual avatar. The actor exuded his charm as he got photographed. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor also waved at the shutterbugs. Ranbir Kapoor was spotted donning a light coloured shirt, cap and a mask. On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will feature as the lead in the upcoming Ayan Mukerji film called Brahmastra.

This film will also feature actress Alia Bhatt as the female lead. The Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Previously, a picture of the trio, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan was shared on social media. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star Ranbir Kapoor was also previously clicked by the shutterbugs as he stepped out in the city for his dubbing work. The highly anticipated film, Brahmastra will also star southern megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy.

The Wake Up Sid actor will also feature in the much awaited film titled Shamshera. This film will also feature actress Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The popular actor Ranbir Kapoor was also clicked as the actor was cycling in the city. The Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor who featured in films like Sanju, Rockstar and Tamasha, enjoys a massive fan following. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting to see the actor on the big screen.

Credits :viral bhayani

