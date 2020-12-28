PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor gives a thumbs up to the shutterbugs as he steps out of a dubbing studio in Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor has some interesting projects lined up for next year namely Brahmastra and Shamshera. Meanwhile, check out his latest pictures.

With just a few days left for the year to end, everyone including the Bollywood celebs is making sure that they finish all their pending work. On the obvious front, they are also waiting to celebrate New Year’s Eve with their family members and loved ones. As we speak of this, the paparazzi caught a glimpse of in the city a little while back. The actor has grabbed headlines the entire year owing to his frequent appearances with .

Today, the Brahmastra star got papped as he stepped out of a dubbing studio situated in Bandra. Ranbir always makes sure to oblige the shutterbugs for pictures and that’s what exactly he did this evening. The actor looked dapper in a simple white t-shirt teamed up with a pair of grey joggers with side buttons and matching casual shoes. He also wore his signature beanie cap as usual and masked up while adhering to the present norms.

Check out the pictures of Ranbir Kapoor below:

Though this year did not witness the release of any of Ranbir Kapoor’s movies, he has some interesting lineups for 2021. One of them is Brahmastra in which he will be collaborating with his ladylove Alia Bhatt for the first time. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also features Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Apart from that, the actor will also collaborate with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor for Shamshera. He will team up with for the first time in Luv Ranjan’s next project.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

