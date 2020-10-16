PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor keeps it casual in a blue denim shirt and striped mask as he steps out for dubbing

Ranbir Kapoor stepped out for dubbing today in the city. The Brahmastra actor kept it casual in a denim on denim look with his mask. Take a look.

Actor has been stepping out for work post the COVID 19 induced break over the past few weeks. Prior to that, the actor was spending time at home. Now, as the unlock begins, the actor has resumed pending work on his upcoming films. On Friday, once again, Ranbir was spotted at a dubbing studio in the city. The Sanju actor was seen in his car with his mask on. While it has been quite some time that the audiences have seen him on the screen, fans are excited about his lineups ahead.

Today, the paparazzi caught the actor in a cool and casual avatar while he stepped out for dubbing in the city. In the photos, Ranbir is seen clad in a blue denim shirt with jeans. Along with it, we can see that the actor was sporting a cool new black mask with blue stripes on it. Surely, the actor has been flaunting his collection of masks over the past few outings. A day back, when Ranbir was snapped at Yash Raj Studios, he was seen sporting a similar mask but in black and white tone.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra. The film will bring together and Ranbir for the first time and fans are excited to see the real-life couple on the big screen too. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and . Apart from this, Ranbir also has Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. He also has a film with director Luv Ranjan. It stars with him in the lead.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's photos:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

