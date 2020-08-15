PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor keeps it casual as he drops by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office on the weekend

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office on Saturday. As per reports, the actor was accompanied by girlfriend Alia Bhatt as he visited the filmmaker's workplace.

Actor has been staying indoors amid the COVID 19 crisis. However, recently, photos of him returning to the sets surfaced on social media and left his fans excited. However, on Saturday, Ranbir was also spotted at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. It was reported that Ranbir was along with Alia when he was spotted at Bhansali’s office. The Sanju actor was recently spotted at Sanjay Dutt’s house as well with girlfriend . Photos of the couple went viral after they paid a visit to Sanjay after his lung cancer diagnosis.

On Saturday, Ranbir was seen getting into his car when paparazzi spotted him at Bhansali’s office. In the photos, the handsome star can be seen clad in jeans and a black kurta along with sneakers. Ranbir also is seen sporting a black mask to protect himself from the virus. As he was getting into his car, the actor showed a victory sign to the photographers and acknowledged them. It was reported that Alia too was with him when he visited the filmmaker.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia both will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra. The film is a fantasy action film in which Ranbir will be seen as Shiva while Alia plays Isha. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and . It also has a cameo by . Apart from this, Ranbir will be seen Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films. Apart from this, Ranbir also is a part of Luv Ranjan’s next with .

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor’s photos:

