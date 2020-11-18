PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor keeps it stylish and casual in a black hoodie as he jets off to Dubai

Ranbir Kapoor was snapped at the Mumbai airport as he headed to Dubai. The handsome Brahmastra star opted for a scarf to cover his face and added a cool cap to complete his airport look.

Actor had been spending time at home amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. However, post the unlock, he was spotted several times in the city when he headed to dub for his film Brahmastra with and director Ayan Mukerji. However, on Wednesday morning, Ranbir was snapped at the Mumbai airport as he was headed out of the city to Dubai. The Brahmastra star slayed in a casual and comfy airport look as he was all set to leave the city.

On Wednesday morning, Ranbir kept it casual for a flight to Dubai. In the photos, Ranbir was caught making his way to the airport to head out of the city. He is seen sporting a black fleece hoodie with 'Essentials' written on it. With it, he teamed up a grey pair of pajamas and white sneakers. He is also seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses, a scarf to cover his face and a cool cap.

The Shamshera actor kept it casual as he headed out from the Mumbai airport this morning. Recently, photos of Ranbir and Alia's Diwali celebrations with their staff went viral on social media. The couple was seen clad in ethnic wear for puja at home.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir has a couple of projects lined up out of which two are pending release. He will be seen in Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and . Apart from this, he also has Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The film is helmed by Karan Malhotra and is produced by Yash Raj Films. Besides this, Ranbir also has Luv Ranjan's next with . The shoot of the film is yet to kick off.

