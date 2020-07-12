PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor looks all pumped up as he gets clicked at his soccer game in the city

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor was clicked at his soccer game in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor looked all pumped up as he got clicked by the shutterbugs in the city.

The Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor was clicked the paparazzi after a really long time, in the city. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor was clicked at his soccer game in Mumbai. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star, Ranbir Kapoor looked all pumped up as he got clicked by the shutterbugs. The actor was seen wearing a black t-shirt and shorts with a mask. As the lockdown restriction in the state of Maharashtra has been relaxed further, many celebrities have been clicked in the city. Many actors have resumed worked and many of them have been stepping out for their daily workout.

Some Bollywood actors have resumed activities like dubbing for their films. Filmmakers are now looking forward to resume the shooting of their films which were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of Mumbai happens to be the worst affected cities in the country. The city of dreams, as we know it has never lost it spirit. As the lockdown restrictions in Mumbai city have been eased in a phased manner by the Maharashtra state government, the fans and followers of Bollywood actors, are hoping to see the latest that is happening in their lives.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's photos

Many Bollywood actors have kept their fans updated by sharing their daily activities on their respective social media handles. Ranbir Kapoor was also clicked previously with Alia Bhatt. The Raazi actress has also shared pictures of herself with Ranbir's sister Riddhima on her Instagram account.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×