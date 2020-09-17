PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor looks cool in casuals as he steps out in the city

Ranbir Kapoor, who was seen in 2018 release Sanju, was seen exuding charm in his casual look as the paparazzi paps him today

It hasn’t been long when grabbed the eyeballs after he was spotted planning a surprise dance performance with lady love for sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Ranbir’s sweet gesture for Riddhima did win a million of hearts and his chemistry with Alia made fans eager to watch him back on the silver screen. Needless to say, with the COVID 19 outbreak taking a toll on the nation, the fans are clearly missing a chance to have a glimpse of their famous stars.

However, the paparazzi did manage to pap Ranbir lately has he stepped out in the city. In the pictures, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor was exuding charms in his casuals. Ranbir wore a light grey sweatshirt which he had paired with matching cargo trousers. He had completed his looks with a pair of white sneakers and a stylish blue cap. Besides, Ranbir was also spotted wearing a mask in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic. He even posed for the paparazzi as he made his way out of his car and greeted them with a thumbs up sign.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor’s recent pics:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Ranbir, who was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju in 2018, has some interesting projects in his kitty. He will be seen romancing Alia for the first time on the silver screen in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra. Besides, Ranbir is also playing the lead role in YRF’s Shamshera which also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

