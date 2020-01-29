PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor looks cool sporting a black beanie with a tracksuit as he gets clicked at the airport

Ranbir Kapoor sports a black beanie with a tracksuit as he arrives at the airport.

is gearing up for his next release Brahmastra. The actor unites with his girlfriend on the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's first installment of the planned trilogy. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and in key roles. The actors have been shooting at various locations and the film will soon enter its post-production stage. Meanwhile, Ranbir has also been roped in for a project opposite , directed by Luv Rajan.

Recently, Ranbir was spotted at the airport as he left the city in style. The actor looked super cool as he sported a black beanie and wore a stylish tracksuit to the airport. He was seen wearing a black jacket and grey pants with white sports shoes. Ranbir also carried a white bag and flaunted his two-toned shades. It is a visual delight not only for us but for the paparazzi as they click pictures of Ranbir Kapoor. The actor looks handsome at all times and manages to pull off any look that he opts for.

Check it out:

On the work front, besides Brahmastra, Ranbir will also be seen in Shamshera releasing on July 31, 2020. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor whereas Ranbir will be seen playing a double role, the titular character Shamshera and his father. The film is set in the 80s and is based on a dacoit tribe fighting against the British.

