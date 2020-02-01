PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in casuals as he steps out of Karan Johar’s office with Ayan Mukerji

Ranbir Kapoor was snapped with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji on Saturday after a meeting at Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions’ office. The actor opted for a casual look for the day. Check it out.

It has been long since graced the silver screen and fans of the actor have been waiting to see his magic on the big screen. As per reports, Ranbir has two films lined up for this year which includes co-starrer Brahmastra and other other with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt titled Shamshera. While Brahmastra got pushed to 2020 last year, fans of Ranbir have been waiting to see him the superhero drama by Ayan Mukerji. In a recent interview with a daily, had mentioned that Brahmastra’s news will come sooner than fans think.

On Saturday, Ranbir was snapped post a meeting at Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions’ office. The dashing star was seen walking out with his friend and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir is seen clad in a black full-sleeved tee with denim jeans and light brown shoes. The Brahmastra star opted for a casual look as his OOTD and styled it up with black sunglasses. Ayan, who is barely seen in one of the photos, seemed to be opting for a casual look in a white tee with jeans.

Ranbir posed for the paparazzi and acknowledged them with a smile. On the work front, Ranbir’s film with Vaani and Sanjay was wrapped up as per a post by the actress. Vaani’s note announced a wrap of the adventure action film that is slated to release on July 31, 2020. Shamshera is produced by Yash Raj Films and will star Ranbir in a double role. On the other hand, Brahmastra is also slated to release this year. It will star Ranbir and Alia together for the first time.

