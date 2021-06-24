PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor makes a stylish entry in casuals at YRF studios as he returns to work post lockdown

Ranbir Kapoor, who has been spending time at home amid the COVID 19 pandemic, was snapped at Yash Raj Films studio in Mumbai on Thursday. The actor has a couple of films lined up including Alia Bhatt co-starrer Brahmastra, Shamshera and Animal.

Over the past few weeks, the entire Film Industry was at a standstill owing to the second wave of COVID 19. However, now, things are getting back on track and speaking of this, actor also was seen making his way to Yash Raj Films studios in Mumbai for a meeting in a stylish look. The Sanju actor has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic and fans of the actor have been waiting to see him on the silver screen amid this.

On Thursday, Ranbir was seen getting out of his car and heading for a meeting at YRF studios. In the photos, the actor is seen looking dapper in a casual blue t-shirt with dark blue denim jeans and sneakers. With his cool look, Ranbir added a cool blue cap and was also seen sporting a grey mask amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. The actor got out of his car, acknowledged the paps and headed straight inside the studios for a meeting.

Recently, a picture of Ranbir from 's grandfather's birthday celebration went viral and it gave fans a glimpse of his bond with the actress and her family. On the work front, it is being reported that Ranbir and Alia will soon be heading to Budapest for the final shooting schedule of Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia. It is helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

Apart from this, Ranbir as Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt. It is produced by YRF and directed by Karan Malhotra. Ranbir also has Luv Ranjan's untitled film with and Sandeep Reddy's Animal with , Anil Kapoor.

