PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor makes a stylish entry in casuals at YRF studios as he returns to work post lockdown

Ranbir Kapoor, who has been spending time at home amid the COVID 19 pandemic, was snapped at Yash Raj Films studio in Mumbai on Thursday. The actor has a couple of films lined up including Alia Bhatt co-starrer Brahmastra, Shamshera and Animal.
115714 reads Mumbai Updated: June 24, 2021 10:05 pm
PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor makes a stylish entry in casuals at YRF studios as he returns to work post lockdown
Over the past few weeks, the entire Film Industry was at a standstill owing to the second wave of COVID 19. However, now, things are getting back on track and speaking of this, actor Ranbir Kapoor also was seen making his way to Yash Raj Films studios in Mumbai for a meeting in a stylish look. The Sanju actor has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic and fans of the actor have been waiting to see him on the silver screen amid this. 

On Thursday, Ranbir was seen getting out of his car and heading for a meeting at YRF studios. In the photos, the actor is seen looking dapper in a casual blue t-shirt with dark blue denim jeans and sneakers. With his cool look, Ranbir added a cool blue cap and was also seen sporting a grey mask amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. The actor got out of his car, acknowledged the paps and headed straight inside the studios for a meeting. 

Take a look:

Recently, a picture of Ranbir from Alia Bhatt's grandfather's birthday celebration went viral and it gave fans a glimpse of his bond with the actress and her family. On the work front, it is being reported that Ranbir and Alia will soon be heading to Budapest for the final shooting schedule of Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia. It is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. 

Apart from this, Ranbir as Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt. It is produced by YRF and directed by Karan Malhotra. Ranbir also has Luv Ranjan's untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy's Animal with Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor. 

Also Read|Report: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to resume shoot for last schedule of Brahmastra in Budapest post August

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Anonymous 5 hours ago

All the best RK!

Anonymous 14 hours ago

Handsome nepo Flop.

Anonymous 22 hours ago

uncle jee

Anonymous 23 hours ago

the best

Anonymous 1 day ago

goregous RK

Anonymous 1 day ago

poori industry ef taraf aur RK ek taraf

Anonymous 1 day ago

lucky alia

Anonymous 1 day ago

hes so hot

Anonymous 1 day ago

Like him, talented, sometimes horrible taste in women, but the guy is not as tall as he claims to be. Hes just barely 5.10 on the dot.

Anonymous 1 day ago

He is 6.1 on stilts sure! and sanjay dutt was 5.10 at the begining of his career and has lost inches since. I believe it, he looks like a strong 5.10 same as sid malhotra.

Anonymous 1 day ago

hes 6.1 . hes taller then sanjay dutt . raju hirani told in making of sanju

Anonymous 1 day ago

thank god no mouse with him today

Anonymous 1 day ago

Ranbir kapoor manly arms yum

Anonymous 1 day ago

buddha

Anonymous 1 day ago

Idiot

Anonymous 1 day ago

Tu hoga be agar barabari na kr sakte na toh chup rehna chahuye

Anonymous 1 day ago

Ranbir kapoor so handsome tall and gorgeous

Anonymous 1 day ago

legacy talent hotness cant blame the girls throwing themseles at him

Anonymous 1 day ago

baap

Anonymous 1 day ago

all copy his style of dressing .

Anonymous 1 day ago

hes yummy

Anonymous 1 day ago

Hey Pinkvilla, what is so stylish, if somebody is dressed in Jeans and a t shirt! huh??

Anonymous 1 day ago

ha ha ha...je baat

Anonymous 1 day ago

Missed this beautiful face

Anonymous 1 day ago

Babyyyyyy! Finally we get to see you!

close