PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor opts for a comfy and cool look as he returns from Delhi

Ranbir Kapoor has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as he arrived at the airport post his return from Delhi. Check out his latest pictures.

is currently one of the most popular and sought after actors of the Bollywood film industry. The handsome actor made his debut in Bollywood with the movie Saawariya in 2007 and after that there was just no looking back for him. Over the past few years, Ranbir Kapoor has acted in some amazing movies which include Barfi, Sanju, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rajneeti, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and many others. The actor has been making headlines off late owing to his relationship with .

Ranbir had recently jetted off to New Delhi for some work. The paparazzi caught a glimpse of the Brahmastra actor as he arrived at the airport in the city. Ranbir kept it comfy and cool as he wore a black full sleeve t – shirt teamed up with a pair of matching denims and a jacket. He also sported his signature cap as usual and flaunted a pair of cool glasses that complimented his entire outfit.

Check out the latest pictures of Ranbir Kapoor below:

On the professional front, Ranbir has two important projects lined up this year namely Brahmastra and Shamshera. He will be seen along with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and in the movie Brahmastra which has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. He will be seen alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in Shamshera which has been directed by Karan Malhotra and is produced by Aditya Chopra. It is scheduled to be released on July 31, 2020.

