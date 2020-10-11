PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor replaces Sunday football with cycling, Arjun Kapoor snapped dropping Malaika Arora home

The paparazzi snapped Ranbir Kapoor on Sunday as he stepped out for cycling in Bandra as well as Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. Check out their photos below.

Before coronavirus hit us, the paparazzi in Mumbai often had their hands full on Sunday's. Without fail the paps used to reach the football turf on Sunday evening in the suburbs where scores of Bollywood actors used to come together to play football. And playing football on a Sunday evening was often 's ritual unless the actor was shooting. However, in the last few months since public places were ordered shut the All Stars FC has remained indoors.

The paparazzi snapped Ranbir Kapoor on Sunday as he stepped out for cycling in Bandra with his friends. In a group with three others, Ranbir was snapped in complete cycling gear and covered his face as he was seen cycling in various parts of Bandra. The paparazzi followed the actor as he and his friends went out and about.

Meanwhile, and were snapped. The lovebirds were seen outside Malaika Arora's residence as Arjun dropped her and we could only catch a glimpse of the actor. Arjun did not step out of the car whereas Malaika got out and headed inside her building.

Check out all the Sunday happenings here:

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli's RCB mate Shahbaz Ahmed fanboys over Anushka Sharma; Actress' school pic goes viral

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×