PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor shows us how to do the white shirt and distressed jeans combo right as he steps out

Ranbir Kapoor was snapped as he headed to YRF studios in Mumbai for Shamshera work. The actor kept it casual and nailed his simple look.

Since the unlock, many Bollywood actors have returned to work and are taking proper precautions on sets of films. Speaking of this, too has resumed work after months of staying at home due to the COVID 19 outbreak. Off late, Ranbir has been snapped several times in the city when he heads for dubbing of his upcoming films. And now, on Thursday afternoon, Ranbir was caught in the frame at the Yash Raj Films office in Mumbai as he headed for Shamshera work.

The actor was snapped at the YRF office in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. Ranbir headed to the YRF office again today after yesterday. In the photos, he was seen clad in a cool white striped shirt and had teamed it up with distressed blue jeans. Along with it, we can see him sporting a cool pair of white sneakers and a matching black cap. Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, the actor has been maintaining proper precautions and is never seen without his mask.

Today too, Ranbir was seen sporting a black mask as he stepped out. He acknowledged the paparazzi from a distance as he got out of his car and headed inside.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's photos:

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be seen next in Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film will reportedly star Ranbir in a double role. Apart from this, he will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra. The film stars with him for the first time. Apart from Alia and Ranbir, Brahmastra stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia. It will be produced by . Ranbir also has Luv Ranjan's next with . It is Shraddha and Ranbir's first outing on screen together.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

