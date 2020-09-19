PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor snapped at Dharma office, Karisma Kapoor spends time with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan

While Ranbir Kapoor was snapped at Dharma office, Karisma Kapoor spent time with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and mum Babita Kapoor. Check out their photos below.

The Kapoor Khaandaan was out and about on Saturday as they were seen stepping amid a rainy Mumbai day. While Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped with son Taimur at mum Babita Kapoor's house, sister Karisma Kapoort was seen exiting her mum's residence along with her kids. Looks like the siblings spent some quality time with their parents. Just like Bebo, Lolo also kept her look casual and comfortable as she was seen wearing a pair of joggers and hoodie.

Karisma was seen with her kids waving to the paparazzi before she entered her car. Another Kapoor who made an appearance today was who was snapped outside 's Dharma office. As is with Ranbir, the actor did not pose for the paps but simply waved out and gave a thumbs up. He was snapped with his customary black mask, baseball cap and a plaid shirt plus denims. Just a few days ago, Ranbir was snapped dubbing for his film Brahmastra.

Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen visiting her mum's residence with Taimur. While the actress, who is pregnant, dished out a chic yet comfortable look in her tracksuit, Taimur stole the show with his Superman mask.

