PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor snapped at Dharma office, Karisma Kapoor spends time with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan
The Kapoor Khaandaan was out and about on Saturday as they were seen stepping amid a rainy Mumbai day. While Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped with son Taimur at mum Babita Kapoor's house, sister Karisma Kapoort was seen exiting her mum's residence along with her kids. Looks like the siblings spent some quality time with their parents. Just like Bebo, Lolo also kept her look casual and comfortable as she was seen wearing a pair of joggers and hoodie.
Karisma was seen with her kids waving to the paparazzi before she entered her car. Another Kapoor who made an appearance today was Ranbir Kapoor who was snapped outside Karan Johar's Dharma office. As is with Ranbir, the actor did not pose for the paps but simply waved out and gave a thumbs up. He was snapped with his customary black mask, baseball cap and a plaid shirt plus denims. Just a few days ago, Ranbir was snapped dubbing for his film Brahmastra.
Check out the photos below:
Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen visiting her mum's residence with Taimur. While the actress, who is pregnant, dished out a chic yet comfortable look in her tracksuit, Taimur stole the show with his Superman mask.
Click here to check out Kareena and Taimur's photos.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Charas is eating you.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
drugbir
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Chaddi depression Padukone ke ghar bahej Dena.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
eyes of an addict
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Druggie
Anonymous 2 hours ago
drugbir
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Where's that ugly mouse that sticks to him.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Yea ... drug khatm hogaye hoge... KJo the supplier is going to help them out
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Ranbir at Dharma office.. Regarding Brahmastra or a new project.. #CantKeepCalm.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
PR ARE ACTIVE AGAIN !! FAKE PAPARAZI. Bollywood is a joke seriously.