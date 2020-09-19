  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor snapped at Dharma office, Karisma Kapoor spends time with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan

While Ranbir Kapoor was snapped at Dharma office, Karisma Kapoor spent time with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and mum Babita Kapoor. Check out their photos below.
63520 reads Mumbai
Photos,Ranbir Kapoor,karisma kapoor,Kareena Kapoor KhanPHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor snapped at Dharma office, Karisma Kapoor spends time with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan.
  • 10
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Kapoor Khaandaan was out and about on Saturday as they were seen stepping amid a rainy Mumbai day. While Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped with son Taimur at mum Babita Kapoor's house, sister Karisma Kapoort was seen exiting her mum's residence along with her kids. Looks like the siblings spent some quality time with their parents. Just like Bebo, Lolo also kept her look casual and comfortable as she was seen wearing a pair of joggers and hoodie. 

Karisma was seen with her kids waving to the paparazzi before she entered her car. Another Kapoor who made an appearance today was Ranbir Kapoor who was snapped outside Karan Johar's Dharma office. As is with Ranbir, the actor did not pose for the paps but simply waved out and gave a thumbs up. He was snapped with his customary black mask, baseball cap and a plaid shirt plus denims. Just a few days ago, Ranbir was snapped dubbing for his film Brahmastra. 

Check out the photos below:

Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen visiting her mum's residence with Taimur. While the actress, who is pregnant, dished out a chic yet comfortable look in her tracksuit, Taimur stole the show with his Superman mask.  

Click here to check out Kareena and Taimur's photos. 

Credits :Pinkvilla/Viral Bhayani

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Anonymous 2 hours ago

Charas is eating you.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

drugbir

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Chaddi depression Padukone ke ghar bahej Dena.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

eyes of an addict

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Druggie

Anonymous 2 hours ago

drugbir

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Where's that ugly mouse that sticks to him.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Yea ... drug khatm hogaye hoge... KJo the supplier is going to help them out

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Ranbir at Dharma office.. Regarding Brahmastra or a new project.. #CantKeepCalm.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

PR ARE ACTIVE AGAIN !! FAKE PAPARAZI. Bollywood is a joke seriously.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement