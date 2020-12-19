PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor steps out for dubbing in casual OOTD and teams it up with a beanie and camouflage mask

Ranbir Kapoor was snapped at a dubbing studio on Saturday. The Shamshera star opted for a cool and casual look for his work day.

Actor had been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic and once the restrictions were eased, he began working on his pending projects. Since then, often Ranbir gets caught in the frame in the city when he steps out for work. The Sanju star never ceases to amaze fans with his casual style and his collection of unique masks also have caught the attention of netizens. Speaking of this, on Saturday, Ranbir stepped out of the house for a dubbing session and kept it comfy and casual for the day.

As Ranbir stepped out, he was snapped by the paparazzi. The handsome star was seen heading towards his car after he completed his dubbing work. In the photos, Ranbir is seen clad in a grey tee with jeans. The Sanju star teamed up his casual attire with a beige beanie and a green camouflage mask as he stepped out. Standing near his car door, Ranbir posed for the paparazzi from a distance. He acknowledged them as they clicked his photos.

Post this, the Shamshera actor headed his way. On the work front, it has been a while since fans saw Ranbir on the screen as his last film was Sanju. Recent report in a national daily claimed that the actor is apparently adding a clause in his contract that if his films don't finish by the designated date, he may charge extra remuneration per day. Meanwhile, the report also claimed that soon, Ranbir will kick off his untitled film with . The film is helmed by Luv Ranjan and as per the report, it may go on floors on January 6, 2021. Besides this, Ranbir also has Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor and Brahmastra with .

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's photos:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

