PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor sweats it out in a football match with Jim Sarbh, Karan Wahi and others

Ranbir Kapoor plays a match of football with Jim Sarbh, Karan Wahi and others for a human cause.

is an ardent football lover. The actor's favourite football team is Barcelona and he is a self-proclaimed Lionel Messi fan. Ranbir Kapoor is often spotted playing friendly matches with his friends at various football grounds in the city. , Ishaan Khatter and a few others are his constant football mates with whom the actors plays the sport quite often. Ranbir Kapoor's love for football is quite evident. The actor likes to spend his Sundays playing his favourite sport. Ranbir even injured himself playing football around a month ago before heading to Manali for his upcoming film Brahmastra's shoot schedule with .

A few hours ago, Ranbir was once again snapped sweating it out in a football match with Jim Sarbh, Karan Wahi, and other friends, for a human cause this time. The actor wore a neon orange tee with black shorts and white sports shoes. He also sported a printed bandana. While Jim Sarbh played in the opposite team. Playing football on Sunday evenings has become a ritual for Ranbir. Last week too, the actor was found playing the sport with his friends. Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will soon be seen sharing the screen with girlfriend Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming magnum opus Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, , and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Mouni plays the only negative character in the film. It is slated for 2020 release. The actor will also be seen in Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Directed by Karan Malhotra, it will hit the cinemas on July 31, 2020.

