PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor teams up a beanie with his casual OOTD as he heads to YRF office

Ranbir Kapoor was snapped at the YRF office yet again this week as he continued his work for Shamshera. The actor kept it casual as he headed to the production house’s office in the afternoon.

Once again this week, headed out into the city to visit the Yash Raj Films office for work related to Shamshera. The 38-year-old actor has resumed work for his upcoming films post unlock. It has been a while since fans saw Ranbir on the big screen and the actor too has a couple of projects lined up. Today, Ranbir was once again snapped by the paparazzi as headed into the production house's office. This time, he seems to have opted for a colour-coordinated OOTD.

In the photos that were captured by the paparazzi outside the YRF office, Ranbir can be seen clad in a black tee with jeans. With it, he is seen sporting a black mask, a matching beanie and white sneakers. The Shamshera star is seen getting out of his car and heading straight inside the office. He acknowledged the paparazzi from a distance and went on his way. Ranbir will be seen in the lead role in Shamshera that is being produced by Yash Raj Films.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist and Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady. Initially, it was slated to release on July 30, 2020. But due to lockdown, it was postponed. Apart from this, Ranbir also has Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra. The film brings together and Ranbir for the first time. Both will be seen in the lead roles and Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and will be seen in pivotal roles. It is being produced by and the film's release date was revealed earlier this year. However, post that, the country went into lockdown due to COVID 19 and the shooting was stalled. Besides this, Ranbir also has Luv Ranjan's next with .

Credits :Viral Bhayani

