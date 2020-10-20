PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor teams up casuals with a striped mask and cap as he steps out in the city for dubbing

Ranbir Kapoor was snapped as he stepped out in the city. The Brahmastra star was captured in the frame by the paparazzi at a dubbing studio.

Actor is among the popular stars who have managed to make a place in people's hearts with their performances. Even though it has been a while since fans saw Ranbir on the screen, the actor's upcoming lineups are promising enough to keep all excited. Amid the ongoing pandemic, Ranbir is often spotted in the city for his work. From heading to a set of a film to a dubbing studio, the actor is leaving no stone unturned in completing his work.

Speaking of this, Ranbir was snapped on Tuesday post his dubbing session for his upcoming film Brahmastra. The actor was seen sporting a casual avatar in a grey tee with denim jeans as he stepped out. In the photos, Ranbir is seen teaming up a black cap with a matching striped mask. He is seen keeping it cool and casual for the day. The actor was seen in a jovial mood as he stepped out of the session.

Before getting into his car, Ranbir waved to the paps and gave a thumbs up with a smile. Post this, he got into his car and left the dubbing studio.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will be seen with ladylove in Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni, . It is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by . Apart from this, Ranbir also has Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films. Besides, he will also be seen on screen with in Luv Ranjan's untitled film.

Also Read|PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor exudes charm in a cool and casual avatar as he gets clicked in the city

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×