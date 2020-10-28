PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor teams up his casual look with a quirky mask as he heads to YRF office for Shamshera work

Actor Ranbir Kapoor was snapped at Yash Raj Films office in Mumbai. The Shamshera star headed to the office for work related to his upcoming film.

Actor may have been away from the screens after Sanju, bus his fan following continues to grow each day. The Sanju star has a couple of great films lined up ahead of him and his fans are gearing up to enjoy the same. Amid the ongoing pandemic, Ranbir stayed at home as the shoots of his films were stalled. However, now, as the economy is unlocking, Ranbir too has returned to work. Often, he gets snapped in the city when he is out for work. On Tuesday, the actor headed to the Yash Raj Films office for the same.

Ranbir will be seen in YRF's film Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Today, in the afternoon, Ranbir was snapped by the paparazzi as he was heading to their office. In the photos, Ranbir can be seen clad in a grey tee with denim jeans and white sneakers. The Sanju star teamed it up with a black cap. However, it was his quirky mask that was double-shaded that caught our attention.

The actor could be seen holding his phone in his hand as he got out of his car. Ranbir acknowledged the paparazzi from a distance and then, headed inside.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's photos:

Meanwhile, in Shamshera, Ranbir will be seen in a never-seen-before look as he will take on Sanjay Dutt. Sanjay will be essaying the role of the antagonist in the same. Vaani Kapoor will be seen playing the leading lady. Apart from this, Ranbir also has BRahmastra with . The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, , Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Besides this, Ranbir will be seen on screen for the first time with in Luv Ranjan's next.

