PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor turns protective boyfriend to Alia Bhatt as they return from their New Year vacation

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were snapped at the airport as they returned to Mumbai post their New Year gateway. Check out the photos right here.

and enjoyed their New Year vacation along with Ayan Mukerji, and earlier in the day yesterday, the actress also shared a photo with her best boys on social media. With the New Year now here, everyone who was out celebrating is now returning home, and Alia and Ranbir too were snapped at the airport as they headed back home. In fact, Ali also shared a photo on her social media with her suitcase and the sunset.

At the airport, Ranbir turned the protective boyfriend to Alia and tried to keep the crowd at bay. Alia looked pretty as she wore a colour block outfit and a red bag to go with it. Ranbir, on the other hand, kept it uber cool as he paired blue denim with a plain black t-shirt and a blue cap along with it. Both of them sure had a fun time together as one can see from the photos that have been doing the rounds and also, those that Alia shared on her social media.

Check out photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's photos here:

On the work front, Alia has a super packed schedule ahead and is currently prepping for upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Alia and Ranbir will also be seen in Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and apart from that, Ranbir will also be seen in Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

