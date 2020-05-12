PHOTOS: Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor & Armaan Jain arrive together for Rishi Kapoor's 13th day prayer meet

Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor along with Armaan Jain arrive together for Rishi Kapoor's 13th day prayer meet.

The members of the Kapoor family, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor along with Armaan Jain arrived at the late actor 's 13th day prayer meeting. The actor passed away in Mumbai on April 30, 2020. Rishi Kapoor was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai when his health deteriorated. Previously, Rishi Kapoor along with wife were in New York for the former's treatment of Cancer. The late actor's son and actress were spotted as they attended the prayer meeting. Shweta Bachchan Nanda and daughter also arrived together to attend Rishi Kapoor's 13th day prayer meeting.

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, had travelled from New Delhi to Mumbai to be with her family. Riddhima has been sharing photos of the late actor on her Instagram account, wherein she wrote how much she misses him, and will also do. Riddhima also shared a picture of herself with brother Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram handle from their home. The fans of the late actor Rishi Kapoor had offered their condolences to the Kapoor family on hearing the news of the actor's death.

Check out the pictures from Rishi Kapoor's 13th day prayer meet:

The news of Rishi Kapoor's demise came as a shock to many of his fans and film fraternity folks, who expressed their disbelief on their social media handles. Rishi Kapoor's fans and followers continue to offer their prayers and strength to the actor's family.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

