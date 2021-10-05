PHOTOS: Rani Mukerji serves up a gorgeous look in blue as she gets SPOTTED on sets in Mumbai

In a rare celebrity sighting in the city, Rani Mukerji was caught on camera by the paparazzi when she headed to shoot in the city. On location, Rani was seen after getting ready and the look seemed to have its own pretty charm. Rani was seen keeping it casual for her shoot. The actress was seen in a traditional avatar in the photos. The star, who usually stays away from the limelight, seemed to be in a cheerful mood on Tuesday as she obliged the paps with photos.

In the photos, Rani is seen clad in a blue printed outfit with red bangles and a bindi on her forehead. Her hair and makeup complimented her traditional look for the day. The star smiled and waved to paps as she stood at the door of her vanity van. The gorgeous star smiled at the paps from a distance and left all in awe of her traditional look. Rani ensured she maintained a distance from everyone while standing at the door of her vanity van on the sets of the shoot.

Take a look:

Just a few weeks ago, photos from the sets of her upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway had gone viral on social media. The actress celebrated the wrap of the international shoot of the film with the entire crew of the film. The shoot took place in parts of Estonia and while she was shooting there, fans were excited to see some of the BTS photos that were shared by fans on social media. The film was announced on Rani's birthday this year and it is based on a real-life story. The film is helmed by Ashima Chhiber and backed by Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios.

Besides this, Rani also has Bunty Aur Babli 2 with , Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The film is all set to release on November 19, 2022.

