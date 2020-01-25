PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh and his ’83 team suits up for the poster launch of Kabir Khan directorial

As Kabir Khan is set to launch the first poster of ’83, his team from the sports drama, led by Ranveer Singh, was quite ecstatic during the event.

Ever since director Kabir Kham unveiled the first look of his upcoming sports drama ’83, the cine buffs have been eagerly waiting to relive the historic moments of the Indian cricket team. The movie will chronicle the Indian cricket team’s glorious triumph during the 1983 World cup. Adding on the audience’s curiosity Kabir roped in an interesting ensemble of cast with playing the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. To note, the Padmaavat actor has also been teasing the fans lately a he introduced his team of ’83 with their first look posters on social media.

Clearly, Kabir and Ranveer had created a substantial buzz about ’83. And now this director-actor duo is all set to unveil the first poster of their much anticipated sports drama. Interestingly, the poster launch is being held at a cricket stadium and is being attended by the entire team of ’83 along with legendary cricketers Kapil Dev and Krishnamachari Srikkanth. While it is a big event for the ’83 team, Ranveer and his squad were seen suited up in a white shirt, navy blue blazers and denims for the poster launch.

Take a look at the pics from ’83 poster launch:

To note, apart from Ranveer, ’83 will also star Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. Besides, will also be playing the role of Kapil’s wife Romi Dev in the movie. Marking Ranveer’s first collaboration with Kabir Khan, ’83 is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

Credits :APH

Read More