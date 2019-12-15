PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone hold hands as they arrive at a concert

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been recently snapped by the paparazzi as they arrived together for attending a concert. Check out their latest pictures.

and are undoubtedly one of the most popular and beloved couples of the Bollywood film industry. The two of them got married last year and have been giving major couple goals since then. Well, there’s a reason why they are known as Bollywood’s power couple right? Moreover, their amazing chemistry in movies like Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela has always received appreciation from everyone including the audiences as well as the film critics.

Recently, the power couple has been snapped by the shutterbugs yet again as they came to attend a concert to be held in the city. Ranveer Singh wore a casual black t – shirt teamed up with a pair of red pants and matching black shoes. He also wore a black hat and cool shades. Deepika, on the other hand, wore a white shirt teamed up with a pair of black shorts and matching shoes. She also opted to wear a pair of cool shades.

Check out the latest pictures Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone below:

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be collaborating again for another movie, ’83. It happens to be a sports drama which also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Amrita Puri, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk and others in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Kabir Khan and is scheduled to be released next year. Talking about Deepika, she has one more movie lined up which is Chhapaak. The trailer of the movie is already out which has received humongous response from the audiences.

