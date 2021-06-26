PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh dons a trendy neon outfit while arriving at BFF Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash

As Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 36th birthday today, Ranveer Singh was spotted by the paps as he made his way to attend his birthday party.

Amidst the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic, has been staying away from the limelight. However, the actor was recently seen showering love on Gunday co star . Ahead of the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor’s birthday, Ranveer drove to meet his best friend and shared a picture of their reunion on his social media handle. In the photo, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor is seen kissing Arjun on the cheek while the song Faraar plays in the background.

Now, as Arjun celebrates his 36th birthday, Ranveer was spotted by the paps as he made his way to attend his BFF’s birthday party. In the pictures, we can see the star heading to the party in his car. The actor grabbed all the eyeballs as he opted for a funky and trendy look. He can be seen donning an animal print neon coloured jacket which he paired with a black coloured hat and tinted glasses. Ranveer also wore a face mask and adhered to Covid 19 safety guidelines while heading to the bash.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer Singh has many projects lined up in front of him. The actor would be seen playing the role of Simmba for the starrer Sooryavanshi. Besides this, he will also be a part of Kabir Khan’s sports film 83 which also stars his wife and actress . The Dil Dhadakne Do star would also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus alongside Pooja Hegde.

Also Read| Ranveer Singh’s ‘Bharat Milap’ with BFF Arjun Kapoor is what close friendships are made of; PIC

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×