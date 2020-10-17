PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh is elated as he gets spotted at Rohit Shetty’s office; Is another film on the cards?

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty had first collaborated in 2018 release Simmba which was a box office hit. The actor was seen playing the role of a police cop in the movie.

is one of the most bankable stars and he has proved it time and again. In his career of a decade, the Dil Dhadakne Do star has given several hit movies which have ruled the box office. However, it’s been a while since Ranveer has spread his magic on the silver screen. While his massive fan following is missing his presence on the silver screen for over a year now, he has managed to keep his fans intrigued with his social media posts during the COVID 19 lockdown.

Interestingly, Ranveer was recently clicked at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s office in Mumbai. In the pictures, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela was seen donning a black shirt with silver starry print. Ranveer, who is known for his quirky fashion statements, was seen completing his look with a pearl necklace, sunglasses and black hat. He was all smiles as he approached Rohit Shett’s office and even waved at the shutterbugs. Interestingly, his excitement for meeting Rohit has left everyone wondering if the duo is in talks for an upcoming project. Although there hasn’t been an announcement from Ranveer or Rohit, it will be quite interesting to watch the actor-director duo collaborate once again.

To recall, the Bajirao Mastani actor had first collaborated with Rohit for 2018 release Simmba as Ranveer had entered the filmmaker’s much loved cop universe. The movie, which also featured Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in the lead, went on to become one of the top grossers of the year 2018.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh takes stock of situation as a bike brushes past his car; Waves to paps later; See Pics & video

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×