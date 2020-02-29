PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh flaunts his neon love in his colourful avatar as he steps out in the city

Ranveer Singh, who is currently working on Jayeshbhai Jordaar, grabbed eyeballs for his yet another funky outfit. Take a look:

is an actor who is not just only known for his stupendous acting prowess in movies like Gully Boy, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani etc but also makes heads turn with his funky fashion choices. Known as the king of extreme and risque style statements, Ranveer has the calibre of nailing any look be it at the airport looks, red carpet appearances or a casual outing and leaves fans gasping for breaths. Maintaining his trajectory of quirky looks, Ranveer is once again hogging the limelight for his latest look as he stepped out in the city.

In the pictures, the Dil Dhadakne Do star was seen showing off his love neon colours. He wore a white t-shirt which he had paired with neon green coloured track pants and neon blue coloured jacket. Interestingly, Ranveer’s sneakers too had a touch of neon shade. It was evident that the actor is quite fond of neon colours but his swag makes his fans skip a heartbeat. While the superstar happily posed for the paparazzi, he was seen waving at the shutterbugs as he made his way to the car.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s latest pics:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently working on Yash Raj Films upcoming production Jayeshbhai Jordaar opposite Telugu actress Shalini Pandey. Besides, the actor will also be seen in ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht along with Vicky Kaushal, , Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More