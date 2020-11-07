PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh flaunts his toned physique and white glasses as he goes out and about in the city

Ranveer Singh’s quirky avatar is once again making the headlines as he stepped out today. Take a look.

is one of the most talked about contestants in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. The renowned actor never fails to make grab the attention be it for his handsome looks, chiselled body or impeccable acting prowess. Besides, his quirky style statements also make him the talk of the town time and again. Undoubtedly, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela doesn’t miss out a chance to make heads turn every time he steps out in the city.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Ranveer once again made headlines after he was papped today by the shutterbugs as he went out and about in the city. In the pics, the Dil Dhadakne Do star was sporting a comfy outfit which included a black vest paired with royal blue coloured shorts. While Ranveer was flaunting his perfectly toned body, he completed the look with a pair for neon green coloured sneakers and white glasses. This isn’t all, he was also seen wearing a black mask matching his vest in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak in the country.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s recent pics:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Ranveer, who was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, will be seen in YRF’s upcoming social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak. Besides, he will also be working in ’s much talked about period drama Takht which also features Vicky Kaushal, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

