PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh flaunts an unusual meme jacket with black jeans as he gets papped at the airport

Ranveer Singh sports a dapper look as he gets papped at the airport but his unusual meme jacket takes away the limelight.

Speaking of unconventional style, is one actor who tops the chart. With such confidence and good looks, the actor pulls off literally every look possible. Every time Ranveer makes a public appearance or posts a picture on his social media handle, fans find the actor making a new style statement. Be it at an event, casual outing or at the airport, Ranveer never shies away from experimenting. Pink, blue, orange and more! we've seen the actor rock in all shades.

Recently, Ranveer pulled off yet another atypical look as he got papped at the airport wearing an unusual meme jacket. The actor matched a printed jacket with black jeans and sported a pair of black shades. He wore a black cap and flaunted his mustache but what stole away the cake was his unusual jacket with a man's face printed all over it. The man's expression seemed rather flabbergasted and we're wondering what is the catch behind Ranveer's quirky outfit?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen bringing the victory of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev on the celluloid in Kabir Khan's upcoming film 83'. The sports drama pays tribute to the ace cricketer for his game-changing performance in the Cricket World Cup 1983. The film is slated for April 10, 2020 release. Later in the year, the actor will also be seen essaying the role of a Gujarat in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

