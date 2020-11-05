  1. Home
PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh gets clicked by shutterbugs in a casual avatar after his shoot in the city

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted by the shutterbugs in a cool and casual avatar as he got clicked post his shoot in the city.
33483 reads Mumbai
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was clicked by the shutterbugs as he stepped out for a shoot in the city. The Band Baaja Baaraat actor was spotted by the shutterbugs in a cool and casual avatar as he got clicked post his shoot. The Bajirao Mastani actor looked dapper in his casual look. The fans and followers of the Bollywood star Ranveer Singh are delighted to see his latest pictures. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts.

The actor loves sharing candid pictures and videos on his social media handles. On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen in the upcoming film 83 and the recently announced film Cirkus. The highly anticipated film Cirkus is a Rohit Shetty flick. The makers recently announced the film. The upcoming drama will also feature the sultry siren Pooja Hegde. The news reports state that the film is an adaptation of a popular play called The Comedy of Errors.

Check out the photos

The Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh featured in super hits like Simmba, Dil Dhadakne Do, Gully Boy, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Padmaavat. Ranveer Singh will also feature in the much awaited film called Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The fans and followers of the actor are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen. 

(ALSO READ: Double Trouble: Ranveer Singh set to feature in his first dual role with Rohit Shetty's comedy drama 'Cirkus')

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Wow he looks incredible



