PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh gets into the cricket mode for a charity match in the city

Ranveer Singh lifts the bat for a charity cricket match in the city. The actor dressed up in a white tee with denim shorts and blue sports shoes for the event.

is the most talked-about actor in Bollywood. Paving his way into the industry, Ranveer shone on the screen with his fresh performance in Band Baaja Baaraat. The actor made it this far in Bollywood without any filmy connections in the past and carved a niche for himself. Besides his unmatchable acting, his energy, enthusiasm and charming aura are what draw the audience towards him. From Bittu to Khilji, Kabir to Bajirao, you name it and Ranveer can pull off any character on the screen.

In addition to his great acting skills and choice of films, quirky clothing and his warm personality are the two things that Ranveer Singh is known for. Well, we don't need proof of his unconventional style as we've seen the actor wow the onlookers a number of times at award functions, airport, events and in pictures shared by him on his Instagram handle. His recent photographs as the actor stepped out for a charity match in the city is yet another evidence of his style.

Ranveer wore a white tee and denim shorts to the event. He put on a white cap and super cool blue sports shoes. The actor got into the cricket mode and lifted a bat for the charity match held in the city. Now, that's an example of his warm nature. Be it hugging a fan at the premiere show, greeting other actors or attending a charity function, Ranveer Singh is absolutely a people's man and his gestures are proof!

