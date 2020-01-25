PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh gives off retro vibes in polka dotted shirt with quirky pants as he jets off from Mumbai

Ranveer Singh was snapped on Saturday morning at the Mumbai airport. The ‘83 actor pulled off an out-of-the-box look and left fans in awe of his style. Check it out.

If there is one actor who can be called the King of quirky looks in Bollywood, comes to mind. From pulling off a skirt look to blingy outfits, no one does offbeat fashion better than Mr Singh. And to add a touch of brightness to our weekend, the Gully Boy star headed out of the city on Saturday morning and opted for yet another off-beat look airport look. While we still can’t get over his last cool fashion outing when he returned to Mumbai after Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s shoot, Ranveer’s latest look is bound to give you retro feels.

On Saturday morning, Ranveer jetted off out of Mumbai and was snapped at the airport. The ‘83 star showed up to the airport in a black and white polka-dotted shirt with matching cap and multi-coloured loose fitted striped pants. Ranveer opted for pink shoes with his look and matching sunglasses. Seeing the Gully Boy actor’s offbeat look, fans couldn’t help but be in awe of Ranveer’s bang on choices and his ability to pull off such a look like a pro.

At the airport, fans of Ranveer caught up with him and clicked selfies with the ‘83 star. Ranveer too obliged them and smiled for photos. The Gully Boy actor was greeted with a bouquet of flowers at the airport by his fans. Post selfie session with fans, Ranveer posed for paps and left the city.

Check out the photos:

Meanwhile, a day back, Kabir Khan announced an event in Chennai where ‘83’s first look will be launched. Over the past few days, Ranveer had been sharing first looks of actors from his upcoming sports drama. From Pankaj Tripathi’s poster to Tahir Raj Bhasin’s first look as a player of Kapil Dev’s playing 11, Ranveer and his team have been sharing posters everyday over the past week. Now, ’s first look is left to be shared and fans are eager to see how she becomes Romi Dev on the big screen. Ranveer’s first look as Kapil Dev was released on his birthday last year. ‘83 is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

