PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh grabs eyeballs as he wears a Rs 1.5 lakh leather belt bag to the airport

Ranveer Singh just wore an expensive leather belt bag to the airport thereby catching everyone's attention. Check out the pictures of the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor.

When it comes to showcasing unique and sartorial fashion choices, ’s name is the first one that pops up in our minds. The Bajirao Mastani actor is known for displaying quirky outfits that always grab the attention of his onlookers. Right from wearing an oversized hoodie to sporting colorful athleisure at times, Ranveer has done it all in a flamboyant manner! This is the reason why he is also considered to be one of the most stylish actors of Bollywood.

While we are talking about this, the Padmaavat actor has turned heads again some time back while being spotted at the airport by onlookers and the shutterbugs. Ranveer is seen wearing a black hoodie with a blue t-shirt pulled out a bit and a pair of matching joggers. He also sports a beanie cap, a pair of funky glasses and neon-colored shoes. But there is something else that has caught our attention here which is his expensive leather belt bag.

Check out the latest picture of Ranveer Singh below:

The Valentino kangaroo leather belt bag carried by Ranveer is a limited edition one and costs a whopping amount of around Rs 1.5 lakh. It’s silvery-white in color with a giant monogram logo at the front and bears a leather strap. The bag features a buckle too along with a black zipper at the front side. Undoubtedly, this arm candy with a palladium-finished body suits pretty well on the actor as he wears it around while on his way. On the professional front, Ranveer has completed the shooting schedule of his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar a few days back in Gujarat. He has been paired up opposite Shalini Pandey in the movie.

