PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh hops onto a scooter for a ride as he shoots for Jayeshbhai Jordaar in Gujarat

Ranveer Singh, who is shooting for YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, was spotted taking a scooter ride during the Gujarat schedule of the movie. Take a look:

has been taking the social media by a storm lately as he has been unveiling his team for the upcoming movie ’83. The Kabir Khan directorial chronicles the journey of Indian cricket team’s indelible triumph during 1983 World Cup and features Ranveer playing the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Needless to say, the fans are eagerly waiting to witness the glorious moments of history. But before ’83 hits the silver screen, Ranveer has begun shooting for his upcoming release Jayeshbhai Jordaar which will be bankrolled by YRF.

In fact, the Bajirao Mastani star was spotted shooting for the movie in Gujarat’s Sabarkanrha district. In the pictures, Ranveer was spotted wearing a brown and white sweater which he had paired with black trousers and floaters. The superstar was also spotted hopping on a scooter as went for a ride across the city. Interestingly, Ranveer was also seen waving at his fans who were, apparently, standing at a distance for the shooting sets of Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s pictures from Jayeshbhai Jordaar Gujarat shooting:

To note, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which is touted to be a humorous entertainer is set in the locales of Gujarat and will feature Ranveer playing the role of an ordinary man with extraordinary dreams. Talking about his character, Ranveer had stated, “Jayeshbhai is sensitive and compassionate. He believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals, practices and doctrines.” Apart from the Dil Dhadakne Do actor, this Divyang Thakkar directorial will also star Arjun Reddy fame actress Shalini Pandey in the lead.

