PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh joins Deepika Padukone as she celebrates her birthday with acid attack survivors

Ranveer Singh joins wife Deepika Padukone in Lucknow as she celebrates her 34th birthday with acid attack survivors. Check out the pictures.

was in Lucknow to celebrate her 34th birthday with acid attack survivors. The talented actress is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming film Chhapaak. This film is helmed by Raazi director Meghana Gulzar. The beautiful actress along with her husband and director Meghana Gulzar were clicked cutting her birthday cake alongside the acid attack survivors in Lucknow. Previously, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani lead star Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport as she was heading with husband Ranveer Singh to ring in her 34th birthday.

The gorgeous actress was clicked wearing an orange coloured overcoat on a blue shirt and denims. The dazzling actress is winning the hearts of the millions of fans with her chic and stylish looks. At the birthday celebrations too the Om Shaanti Om actress was spotted in a pastel coloured traditional outfit. Ranveer Singh also made a dashing entry with his funky overcoat and stylish sunglasses. The upcoming film will hit the big screen on January 10 and will also feature actor Vikrant Massey in a key role. This film is one of the most ambitious projects that is undertaken by the Padmaavat actress Deepika Padukone. The Gully Boy star Ranveer Singh was seen side by side with his wife and actress Deepika Padukone.

Check out the pictures of Deepika Padukone:

The fans are truly delighted to see the gorgeous couple celebrate the diva's birthday in Lucknow. The fans and film audience are now eagerly for the much awaited film Chhapaak to hit the silver screen. The film will see the stunning actress Deepika Padukone essay the role of an acid attack survivor, named Laxmi Agarwal.

(ALSO READ: Chhapaak Title Song Launch: Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal break down at the event; Here's why)

Credits :APH images

Read More