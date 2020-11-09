PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh keeps it cool as he steps out in the city; Shells out major fitness goals

Ranveer Singh, who will be seen in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, is making heads turn with cool and comfy avatar.

- the name doesn’t need an introduction. He is an epitome of perfection, dedication and swag and is even an emotion for his massive fan following. The actor, who made his debut with 2010 release Band Baaja Baaraat opposite , has emerged as an A-Lister actor who never fails to leave a mark with his stellar performance and quirky style statements. This isn’t all. Ranveer is also a fitness icon who is often seen shelling out major fitness goals.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Ranveer was recently papped in the city post his shoot. In the pics, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela was seen sporting a cool and comfy look. He was seen wearing a white coloured vest which he had paired with a pair of grey coloured shorts and white sneakers. He was also seen wearing a black mask in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak in the country. He was seen making his way in his vanity van after a shoot. While he was a exuding charm in his casual avatar, his stylish glasses grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s recent pics:

Talking about the work front, Ranveer, who was last seen in Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy, has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The actor will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with ’s much talked about period drama Takht along with Vicky Kaushal, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh flaunts his ripped physique as he goes ‘down and dirty’ giving major Monday motivation; See Post

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×