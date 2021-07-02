PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh keeps it sporty as he exits his dance class in style in luxury pair of wheels

Ranveer Singh was snapped in the city on Friday after he left his dance class. The '83 actor was seen greeting the paps before cruising out on the road in his luxury car.

Actor has been keeping busy with work post the lockdown restrictions have been lifted and on Friday, the '83 actor was spotted cruising around the city in his luxury set of wheels. The handsome star was seen making his way out of his dance class on Friday afternoon in a fully masked avatar. Ranveer has been spotted a couple of times this week at his dance class by the paparazzi and each time, he has greeted them warmly from a distance.

In the photos, Ranveer is seen walking out of the class towards his car. The actor sat in the driver's seat and waved to the paparazzi as he headed out of the building premises. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor is seen clad in a purple hoodie with matching sweatpants and sneakers. He is also seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses and a striped mask. The actor acknowledged the paparazzi before leaving the dance class and waved to them while sitting in the car.

Meanwhile, yesterday too Ranveer was snapped leaving his dance class in a casual avatar. However, he was seen flaunting his nutella love on his mask. On the work front, Ranveer has been busy with shoots for the past week. The actor recently returned to work after the restrictions were lifted. He will be seen next in Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Besides this, he also has '83 with . The film is helmed by Kabir Khan. Ranveer also is a part of , starrer Sooryavanshi.

