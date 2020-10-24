  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh makes a fashion statement in his cool & casual avatar as he steps out in the city

The Band Baaja Baaraat actor was seen making a fashion statement with his outfit. The actor was seen donning a lime green t-shirt and a green coloured skull cap.
Mumbai
PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh makes a fashion statementPHOTOS: Ranveer Singh makes a fashion statement in his cool & casual avatar as he steps out in the city
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted by the shutterbugs as he stepped out in the city. The Band Baaja Baaraat actor was seen making a fashion statement with his outfit. The actor was seen donning a lime green t-shirt and a green coloured skull cap. The Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh who featured in films like Simba, Padmaavat, Gully Boy and Dil Dhadakne Do among others, is known for his quirky fashion.

Be it a red carpet event or a casual outing in the city, the actor has always made heads turn with his stylish outfits. The latest news reports on the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actor states that he will be essaying the lead in the upcoming film by director Rohit Shetty. The news reports further go on to state that the upcoming film will be an adaptation of a well known play titled The Comedy of Errors. The news about the Rohit Shetty directorial called Cirkus also states that the film will be shot in a span of six to seven week.

Check out the photos:

The media reports about the highly anticipated Ranveer Singh states that the actor agreed to play the lead when the filmmaker Rohot Shetty narrated the story to him. The Bollywood actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The fans are eagerly looking forward to watching the film on the big screen. 

(ALSO READ: Double Trouble: Ranveer Singh set to feature in his first dual role with Rohit Shetty's comedy drama 'Cirkus')

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :viral bhayani

You may like these
PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh teams up yellow mask with red cap for an outing; Alia Bhatt meets Sanjay Leela Bhansali
PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh is elated as he gets spotted at Rohit Shetty’s office; Is another film on the cards?
PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh spotted in the city in a dapper look alongside his mother
PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh grabs eyeballs as he wears a Rs 1.5 lakh leather belt bag to the airport
PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh flaunts his neon love in his colourful avatar as he steps out in the city
PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone follows hubby Ranveer Singh’s footsteps; nails her shiny golden jacket
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement