PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh makes a fashion statement in his cool & casual avatar as he steps out in the city

The Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted by the shutterbugs as he stepped out in the city. The Band Baaja Baaraat actor was seen making a fashion statement with his outfit. The actor was seen donning a lime green t-shirt and a green coloured skull cap. The Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh who featured in films like Simba, Padmaavat, Gully Boy and Dil Dhadakne Do among others, is known for his quirky fashion.

Be it a red carpet event or a casual outing in the city, the actor has always made heads turn with his stylish outfits. The latest news reports on the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actor states that he will be essaying the lead in the upcoming film by director Rohit Shetty. The news reports further go on to state that the upcoming film will be an adaptation of a well known play titled The Comedy of Errors. The news about the Rohit Shetty directorial called Cirkus also states that the film will be shot in a span of six to seven week.

Check out the photos:

The media reports about the highly anticipated Ranveer Singh states that the actor agreed to play the lead when the filmmaker Rohot Shetty narrated the story to him. The Bollywood actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The fans are eagerly looking forward to watching the film on the big screen.

Credits :viral bhayani

