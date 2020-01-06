PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh makes a stylish appearance at the airport in a beige trench coat

Ranveer Singh returns from Lucknow and makes a stylish appearance at the airport in a beige trench coat. Not to miss his dapper mustache.

joined wifey at Lucknow yesterday as she celebrated her birthday with the acid attack survivors. The actress turned 34 a day ago and decided to spend her special day in the presence of team Chhapaak. Deepika herself is playing the role of an acid attack survivor in her upcoming film Chhapaak and the actress accepts taking inspiration from the survivors who make a part of the film, choosing to live like survivors and not victims.

Always standing by her side, hubby Ranveer Singh too jetted off to Lucknow to partake in Deepika's birthday celebrations along with team Chhapaak. While DP has gone on a promotional spree, Ranveer has returned to the bay. Recently, the actor was papped at the airport as he touched down at Mumbai and oh boy! we can't look away. Ranveer made a stylish appearance at the airport as he wore a striped shirt under a beige trench coat. The actor matched his outfit with brown pants and white sports shoes. He also sported a blue beanie and white frames. Check it out:

Known as the King of unconventional fashion, Ranveer never fails to impress. The actor makes the onlookers raise their eyebrows and gape with wonder every time he heads out in the city. With endless mix and match combos and unusual style statements, Ranveer Singh is one of the actors who take the men's' fashion a notch above. He is seen as the torchbearer for style among the men in the industry.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will soon be seen essaying the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama 83' which pays tribute to the cricketer for his game-changing performance in the Cricket World Cup final against West Indies in 1983.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone is all smiles as she celebrates her 34th birthday with acid attack survivors in Lucknow

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More