PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh rocks his OOTD as he matches a black hat with animal print pants

Ranveer Singh dons animal print pants with a black tee and black hat and the star gets a unanimous yay from us!

is one of the most fashion-forward actors in Bollywood. The actor is counted among the torchbearers of men's fashion in the industry and otherwise. Known for his out of the box fashion choices, many a time Ranveer has proved that he is rightly the King of unconventional. From cool casuals, formal suits, mix, and match patterns and bright colours, Ranveer Singh knows how to pull off anything and everything with that confidence. Be it his acting or his style, the actor nails it with utmost perfection.

Just a while ago, Ranveer Singh was found sporting yet another unconventional style. The actor rocked his OOTD matching a black hat with a black tee and animal print pants. Ranveer was heading to a dubbing studio in the city when he got papped in style. Stepping out to give the actors a run for their money, Ranveer effortlessly grabbed eyeballs in his stylish ensemble. The actor not only set the shutterbugs on a clicking spree but also impressed the fashion police with his choice of outfit.

Check out his pictures:

Had it been someone else other than Ranveer Singh, we aren't sure if they would have been able to pull off the animal print with such ease and confidence. Not to miss his dapper pair of shades and his ear piercings that add a Goa vacay kind of a vibe to his look. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer has 4 films lined up in the next future and we can't wait to see him take over the screen.

Credits :Manav Manglani

