PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh rocks neon pink glasses for shopping trip with family, Ranbir Kapoor snapped at work

While Ranbir Kapoor was snapped in a super casual outfit for his work meeting, Ranveer Singh was completely the opposite in neon pink shades, pink tie-dye scarf and a green printed motif jacket.

The second last week of the year is turning out to be a busy one for the paparazzi as actors have been stepping out for work and fun. On Thursday, the paparazzi got to witness both as was snapped shopping with his family whereas was spotted right before he could enter director Luv Ranjan's office. Ranbir, who hasn't had a release in the last two years, will soon begin shooting for Luv Ranjan's film opposite .

The paps spotted Ranbir in a hurry as he quickly waved out to them and headed inside. The actor kept it super casual in a pair of denims, plain white tee and a flannel shirt with his trademark cap. However, Ranveer Singh was completely the opposite as he was snapped in the suburbs in a contrasting outfit.

The actor stepped out for some shopping in the city with his family. Accompanied by his mum, sister and a cousin, Ranveer looked all things bright. The actor rocked a pair of neon pink shades with a tie-dye scarf and green motif printed zipper jacket. He paired the jacket with a pair of white straight cut pants and waved out to the paps while exiting the store. The actor along with his cousin was also seen playing with a dog.

Take a look at Ranbir and Ranveer's photos below:

