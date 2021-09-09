PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh’s outfit screams swag & comfort as he gets papped outside a studio

In his career spanning over a decade, has delivered several memorable performances on the silver screen. But apart from his acting chops, Ranveer has impressed fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry with his unique fashion choices. Speaking of which, this evening Ranveer effortlessly fused swag and comfort as he donned an uber-cool outfit. The Band Bajaa Baraat actor was seen in the most stylist yet comfortable outfit, as he got papped outside a dubbing studio in the dream city of Mumbai.

This evening, on September 9th, Ranveer was spotted outside singer, and composer Shankar Mahadevan’s dubbing studio at the Bandra locality of Mumbai. The actor was seen donning an over-sized white sweatshirt, which had the word ‘ESSENTIALS’ printed on it in a huge font. Ranveer wore his sweatshirt with a pair of blue jogger pants. For footwear, the Dil Dhakadne Do actor opted for yellow sneakers. He was also seen wearing a golden chain. Ranveer wrapped up his look with a red bucket hat, a pair of white sunnies, and a grey mask. The actor’s attire was screaming swag and comfort at the same time.

Before he headed to his car, the actor posed and smiled for the paparazzi as they clicked him from a distance.

Take a look:

Ranveer also posted a photo in this attire on his Instagram stories. Check it out:

On the work front, Ranveer has several upcoming films in the pipeline. Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. Apart from this, he also has 83, Cirkus, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Ranveer will also feature against Gully Boy co star Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.