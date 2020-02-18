PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh smiles back at the shutterbugs as he visits Karan Johar's residence in the wee hours

Ranveer Singh has been recently snapped by the paparazzi while on his way to filmmaker Karan Johar's house. Check out the pictures.

Known as the king of quirky looks in B – town, never fails to catch our attention when it comes to making public appearances. Right from sporting blingy outfits to oversized hoodies, the Padmaavat actor does offbeat fashion like no one else. While some have appreciated him for such unique style statements, a few others, on the other hand, have criticized him for the same. But no one can deny the fact that his cool fashion outings are indeed amazing!

Off late, Ranveer was seen sporting a colourful outfit again as he arrived at Guwahati airport in Assam to attend the 65th Filmfare Awards. As we speak of this, the Siimba actor has been spotted by the paparazzi while driving his way to filmmaker ’s house in the wee hours. Ranveer put on a sweet smile as usual as the paparazzi clicked him. He was spotted wearing a grey t – shirt, a hat and a pair of cool, brown shades.

Check out the latest pictures of Ranveer Singh below:

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh has some interesting projects lined up for this year. He will be seen in the sports drama ’83 directed by Kabir Khan which also features his wife . The talented actor grabbed headlines when his first look from the movie posing as legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev became viral on social media. Ranveer recently wrapped up the shoot of Jayeshbhai Jordaar in which he plays the role of a Gujarati man. He will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht.

