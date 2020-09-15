PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh spotted in the city in a dapper look alongside his mother
The Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted in the city alongside his mother. The actor was clicked by the shutterbugs as he stepped out in the city. The Band Baaja Baaraat star was spotted looking very dapper in his outfit. The actor's quirky style usually becomes the talking point for his fans and followers. The Bollywood actor has previously made some very out of the box style statements. Be it a red carpet appearance or a casual outing, Ranveer Singh never fails to surprise his fans. The actor makes sure he is giving out some major fashion inspiration to all his fans and followers on social media.
Ranveer Singh has a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The actor is known to regularly update his social media accounts with what is happening in life, be it on the work front or his personal life. The Padmaavat actor is known for his stellar performances in his films. The actor has been also sharing some candid photos on his Instagram profile, which the fans thoroughly love. The actor also shared pictures of his wife and actress Deepika Padukone during the lockdown period.
Check out the photos
The fans and followers of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are always eagerly looking forward to seeing their pictures together. The actor as per news reports will be seen as the lead actor in the upcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. This film is helmed by Divyang Thakkar. The film audiences and fans of the actor are looking forward to watching this film on the big screen.
(ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh accepts the new normal and returns to sets after 5 months amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic)
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Fans of a good person and a good actor as well,who unfortunately being caught in a video taking drugs, started falsely accusing out of sheer frustration another actor as druggist who is never seen taking drugs.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
#Charsi
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Some really cheap people are commenting like they are illitrate.what happen to you yaar ? Shopping with mother is crime ? Nathing is negative in this news.how can you say he is drug addict ? Do you have any proof ? Stop beleaving on kangana....pv post plz
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Clown from a circus
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Coke head
Anonymous 9 hours ago
He dresses up to seek attention with the ugliest of clothes!
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Wife left him so he is now running to his mom.. cokie man!
Anonymous 9 hours ago
He is the best in every way!!
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Coke gives the high he has. He wears sunglasses because his pupils are probably huge or glazed. Notice his hand shakes too much for normal. Notice is he touches his nose too much. The veiny but tired look comes from drugs. The signs have always been there people, nothing is new. PV post this.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Someone posted on twitter that before entering the store, he refused to get his temperatures taken, So much for being a responsible citizen
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Some bullywooders are fleeing with their families, some looks like they are about to.. interesting!
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Ranveer Singh, the real hero
Anonymous 14 hours ago
He’s so tacky!!!! Seriously tacky !!!!
Anonymous 20 hours ago
No deeds would bring sympathy to you abd all your bullywood clan... every one following their own ways to seek attention some announcing desperate pregnacys .. some posting their childhood pics.. some using their parents you all can stand upside down public wont give a hoot any more... BOYCOTT bullywood!
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Hey please some actor ka cheap PR should not negate peoples emotions. Lets hope justice prevail. If these are druggies n conmans let proole get to see their true colour too. If these are really good, then may they get loads of love n success like they have been getting❣
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Is it because time stopped wen SSR died and no one is supposed to live their lives. Is it a crime for people to go on with their lives. Arrest everyone then with yourself included.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Now they've started using their parents for good PR.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Yea? Because they are not supposed to have parents right. Or is it a crime to be seen with your mother? Or how how dare him spend time with his mother.... I can go on and on but in short. GET A LIFE