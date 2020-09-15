PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh spotted in the city in a dapper look alongside his mother

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was clicked by the shutterbugs in the city. The actor's quirky style usually becomes the talking point for his fans and followers. Check out the pictures.

The Bollywood actor was spotted in the city alongside his mother. The actor was clicked by the shutterbugs as he stepped out in the city. The Band Baaja Baaraat star was spotted looking very dapper in his outfit. The actor's quirky style usually becomes the talking point for his fans and followers. The Bollywood actor has previously made some very out of the box style statements. Be it a red carpet appearance or a casual outing, Ranveer Singh never fails to surprise his fans. The actor makes sure he is giving out some major fashion inspiration to all his fans and followers on social media.

Ranveer Singh has a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The actor is known to regularly update his social media accounts with what is happening in life, be it on the work front or his personal life. The Padmaavat actor is known for his stellar performances in his films. The actor has been also sharing some candid photos on his Instagram profile, which the fans thoroughly love. The actor also shared pictures of his wife and actress during the lockdown period.

Check out the photos

The fans and followers of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are always eagerly looking forward to seeing their pictures together. The actor as per news reports will be seen as the lead actor in the upcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. This film is helmed by Divyang Thakkar. The film audiences and fans of the actor are looking forward to watching this film on the big screen.

