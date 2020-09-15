  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh spotted in the city in a dapper look alongside his mother

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was clicked by the shutterbugs in the city. The actor's quirky style usually becomes the talking point for his fans and followers. Check out the pictures.
286577 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 02:15 pm
Ranveer Singh spotted in the city with his motherPHOTOS: Ranveer Singh spotted in the city in a dapper look alongside his mother
  • 18
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted in the city alongside his mother. The actor was clicked by the shutterbugs as he stepped out in the city. The Band Baaja Baaraat star was spotted looking very dapper in his outfit. The actor's quirky style usually becomes the talking point for his fans and followers. The Bollywood actor has previously made some very out of the box style statements. Be it a red carpet appearance or a casual outing, Ranveer Singh never fails to surprise his fans. The actor makes sure he is giving out some major fashion inspiration to all his fans and followers on social media. 

Ranveer Singh has a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The actor is known to regularly update his social media accounts with what is happening in life, be it on the work front or his personal life. The Padmaavat actor is known for his stellar performances in his films. The actor has been also sharing some candid photos on his Instagram profile, which the fans thoroughly love. The actor also shared pictures of his wife and actress Deepika Padukone during the lockdown period. 

Check out the photos

The fans and followers of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are always eagerly looking forward to seeing their pictures together. The actor as per news reports will be seen as the lead actor in the upcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. This film is helmed by Divyang Thakkar. The film audiences and fans of the actor are looking forward to watching this film on the big screen.

(ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh accepts the new normal and returns to sets after 5 months amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic)

Credits :viral bhayani

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 1 hour ago

Fans of a good person and a good actor as well,who unfortunately being caught in a video taking drugs, started falsely accusing out of sheer frustration another actor as druggist who is never seen taking drugs.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

#Charsi

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Some really cheap people are commenting like they are illitrate.what happen to you yaar ? Shopping with mother is crime ? Nathing is negative in this news.how can you say he is drug addict ? Do you have any proof ? Stop beleaving on kangana....pv post plz

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Clown from a circus

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Coke head

Anonymous 9 hours ago

He dresses up to seek attention with the ugliest of clothes!

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Wife left him so he is now running to his mom.. cokie man!

Anonymous 9 hours ago

He is the best in every way!!

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Coke gives the high he has. He wears sunglasses because his pupils are probably huge or glazed. Notice his hand shakes too much for normal. Notice is he touches his nose too much. The veiny but tired look comes from drugs. The signs have always been there people, nothing is new. PV post this.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Someone posted on twitter that before entering the store, he refused to get his temperatures taken, So much for being a responsible citizen

Anonymous 13 hours ago

Some bullywooders are fleeing with their families, some looks like they are about to.. interesting!

Anonymous 13 hours ago

Ranveer Singh, the real hero

Anonymous 14 hours ago

He’s so tacky!!!! Seriously tacky !!!!

Anonymous 20 hours ago

No deeds would bring sympathy to you abd all your bullywood clan... every one following their own ways to seek attention some announcing desperate pregnacys .. some posting their childhood pics.. some using their parents you all can stand upside down public wont give a hoot any more... BOYCOTT bullywood!

Anonymous 20 hours ago

Hey please some actor ka cheap PR should not negate peoples emotions. Lets hope justice prevail. If these are druggies n conmans let proole get to see their true colour too. If these are really good, then may they get loads of love n success like they have been getting❣

Anonymous 20 hours ago

Is it because time stopped wen SSR died and no one is supposed to live their lives. Is it a crime for people to go on with their lives. Arrest everyone then with yourself included.

Anonymous 20 hours ago

Now they've started using their parents for good PR.

Anonymous 20 hours ago

Yea? Because they are not supposed to have parents right. Or is it a crime to be seen with your mother? Or how how dare him spend time with his mother.... I can go on and on but in short. GET A LIFE

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement