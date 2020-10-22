PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh teams up yellow mask with red cap for an outing; Alia Bhatt meets Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Alia Bhatt, who is collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi, was spotted at the filmmaker’s office today, while Ranveer Singh was papped as he stepped out in the city.

After witnessing a complete shutdown of over six months in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak in India, the showbiz industry is gradually in pace. The shootings have begun and with theatres opening up, movies will also be screened at the big screen. Amid this, the celebs are also getting back to their normal life and so are the shutterbugs papping our favourite celebs in the city. And the recent celebs to get papped were and .

In the pics, Alia was spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. The actress was seen wearing a pistachio coloured embroidered kurta which she had paired with white palazzo, matching pistachio coloured mask and had tied her hair in a low pony. She was seen waving at the paparazzi as she made her way to her car. For the uninitiated, Alia will be collaborating with Bhansali for the first time for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

On the other hand, Ranveer was papped as he stepped out in the city and once again grabbed the eyeballs with his quirky fashion statement. The Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela actor was spotted in his car and was wearing a white t-shirt which he had paired with a red beret cap and yellow mask. He was seen talking over the phone as the shutterbugs clicked him.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s pics:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Alia has some interesting projects in the kitty. Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, she will be seen in Brahmastra, RRR and Takht. On the other hand, Ranveer, who will also be seen in Takht along with Jayeshbhai Jordaar, is said to be in talks with Rohit Shetty for another project titled Cirkus.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

